Workers needed to harvest Northland's bumper kiwifruit crop
2 minutes to read
Seeka's Kerikeri packhouse will process a bumper crop of the fruit this year - if enough workers can be found.
Northern Advocate
More workers are needed to pick and pack Northland's bumper kiwifruit crop, which is almost ready to harvest.
Jim Smith, Seeka general manager of growers and marketing, said the company was actively recruiting.
"We arelooking at processing approximately 4.5 million trays of kiwifruit produced in the Kerikeri area this season,'' he said.
New Zealand's entire crop was expected to be at record levels this year, about 190 million trays.
Fruit quality in the Kerikeri region was excellent, and most orchards had come through the recent storms well, he said. Growers were making an extra effort to ensure they were going to deliver excellent quality to the shed to make the job easier.
"Growers have had plenty of rain and good temperatures this summer so the orchards are producing good-quality fruit.''
Seeka, already a large produce company, has grown significantly in the past 12 months with the acquisitions of Orangewood in Kerikeri, OPAC in Opotiki and NZ Fruits in Gisborne.
The amalgamation with Orangewood was completed in November.