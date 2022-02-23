Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Workers needed to harvest Northland's bumper kiwifruit crop

2 minutes to read
Seeka's Kerikeri packhouse will process a bumper crop of the fruit this year - if enough workers can be found.

Northern Advocate

More workers are needed to pick and pack Northland's bumper kiwifruit crop, which is almost ready to harvest.

Jim Smith, Seeka general manager of growers and marketing, said the company was actively recruiting.

"We are

