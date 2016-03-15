Worker fails to win back job

Roedolf Robberts failed in his attempt to win back job at Silver Fern Farms in Dargaville.

An employee of a Northland freezing works dismissed for serious misconduct, including threatening to kick a female co-worker, has failed in an attempt to get his job back.

The Employment Relations Authority has ruled Roedolf Robberts was not unjustifiably dismissed by Silver Fern Farms in Dargaville in August - less than three months after he received a final written warning for his behaviour.

Mr Robberts started at the plant as a shift engineer in November 2011 and was given an individual employment contract which contained rules around, among other things, termination and suspension from work. Following a disciplinary meeting on May 26, 2015, three warnings and a final written warning was issued to him. He failed to follow health and safety policies, including swearing and making obscene gestures at another employee, and failure to follow maintenance procedures.

However, on July 20 he was involved in a terse exchange with a female employee while he was adjusting a light fitting.

After that exchange Robberts entered an office and told the quality assurance controller: "Your other lady supervisor needs to know when to shut her mouth. She is lucky I didn't stick my size 11 boot up her ass."