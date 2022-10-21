Terry Watts from Whangārei shows support to the Black Ferns / Photo: Michael Cunningham.

Follow all the game and crowd action live from Match Day 5 of Rugby World Cup 2021 at Whangārei's Northland Events Stadium.

The Wallaroos vs Wales Women game kicked off at 2:15, which will be followed by the highly anticipated Black Ferns vs Scotland game at 4:45 and then France Women vs Fijiana at 7:15.

Final scores:

Australia VS Wales, Full-Time: 13-7



On going game:

New Zealand VS Scotland: 5-0

Northlander Krystal Murray is leading the haka against Scotland to begin the game.

Families swing their poi in support of the Black Ferns. Photo / Michael Cunningham

When Ari Marino-Tauhinu was named Black Ferns Captain early this week for the match against Scotland today, she told of how proud she was and dedicated the honour to her late Dad Francis.

She said her Dad would have been so proud, as were her while whanau, after rising from a small Far North community to leading her country on the global stage in the WRWC.

And many of her large whanau from the Far North and Auckland are in the crowd at Northland Events Centre to show their support and pride.

Whanau from the Far North and Auckland are here to support Northlander Ari Marino-Tauhinu, who is captaining the Black Ferns today. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

They expressed their huge pride they have tor Marino-Tauhinu and her helming the Black Ferns in her home region.

And how would she perform today?

"100 percent, for sure. She always gives 100 per cent."

They know that having her so prominent on the world stage will inspire other young Northland females to chase their dreams.

Full house at Northland Event Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Australia is leading Wales 10-7 in the first match of the triple-header at the Northland Events Centre this afternoon. The venue is almost at full capacity but more spectators are expected when the Black Ferns play Scotland at 4.45pm and Fijian fans when Fijiana takes on France at 7.15pm.

Australia's number 21 passes the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It's a beautiful day of running rugby on a slightly overcast day and both Australia and Wales are fighting tooth and nail for every inch of possession and territory, knowing a win will qualify them for the quarter finals next weekend.

Australia started well, scoring through nippy halfback Iliseva Batibasaga who probed around a ruck seven metres from the Wales' tryline, and darted straight through the middle to score under the posts in just the 4th minute.

Crowds waiting at the Rugby World Cup action zone at the Northland Events Stadium in Whangārei. Photo / Mike Dinsdale.

Despite having a stiff wind behind their backs, Wales were guilty of making a number of unforced errors in their own half that thwarted decent phases of play. Australia opted to speed up the game and tire the big Welsh defence and were able to do that for a large part but just could not capitalise on multiple opportunities for large parts of the game.

Wales replied through No 8 Sioned Harries following a lineout drive. Wales hammered at the tryline with multiple phases of pick and go and were rewarded when Harries managed to stretch and plant the ball on the chalk.

Australia kicked a penalty on the stroke of halftime to take a 10-7 lead at the breather. There's been no scores so far in the second half, with seven minutes of play remaining.