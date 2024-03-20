Woman run off the road, assaulted and robbed in Northland

Police are hunting three men who used their car to ram another off the road and rob its driver in Northland last week.

Police are hunting three men who used their car to ram another off the road and rob its driver in Northland last week.

By RNZ

Police are hunting three men who used their car to ram another off the road and rob its driver in Northland last week.

They hope someone who drove past had dashcam footage that might help them catch the offenders, whose “cowardly” act left a woman in hospital.

It unfolded on Paparoa Rd on Wednesday, March 13, police said.

“The vehicle carrying the offenders was trying to attract the attention of the victim who was travelling in her vehicle,” Detective Josh Cummings said.

“At around 6.30pm, there was a collision forcing the victim’s vehicle to come to a stop. Three men forced the woman out of her vehicle and subjected her to an assault.”

They stole some of her personal items, before fleeing in a vehicle described as a Toyota Camry or similar sedan.

“We believe numerous cars and trucks would have been travelling through the area at the time,” Cummings said.

“I ask anyone with dash camera footage available to check this and contact police, likewise if you saw a vehicle like the one described containing a group of males.”

The victim was recovering in hospital.

“Any piece of information will help us as we work to identify these offenders so that they can be held accountable,” Cummings said.

The file number to quote was 240314/4894. Footage could be uploaded directly to police here.