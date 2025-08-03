“When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the 2-year-old girl,” he said.

RNZ understands the girl had been on the bus for nearly an hour. It’s understood when she was taken out of the suitcase she was only wearing a nappy.

Harrison said the little girl was reported to be “very hot”, but otherwise unharmed.

She has been taken to hospital in a “minor” condition for an extensive medical assessment.

The woman who has been charged was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday.

“We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn’t right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome,” Harrison said.

“Police inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and further charges cannot be ruled out. Oranga Tamariki has also been notified.”

An Intercity spokesperson said the company was aware of an incident involving a passenger on one of its services earlier on Sunday.

“Police were called to respond, and they are now investigating the matter.

“No one was harmed during the incident and the service has resumed. As this is now an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further.”