Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Woman charged after toddler found in suitcase on Northland bus

By Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
2 mins to read

A 27-year-old woman was charged with child neglect after a toddler was found in a suitcase. Photo / 123rf

A 27-year-old woman was charged with child neglect after a toddler was found in a suitcase. Photo / 123rf

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A toddler found in a suitcase had been in a bus luggage compartment for nearly an hour wearing only a nappy, RNZ understands.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child following the incident on Sunday.

Police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save