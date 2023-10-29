Easterly gales and heavy rain bore down on Northland on Sunday afternoon.

Northlanders are being warned to prepare for the remainder of the weekend as wild weather including severe gales and heavy rain threatens eastern and exposed areas and causes power outages.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said from midday on Sunday, it would be “a dangerous next 18 hours” as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola bear down on the region.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning from noon on Sunday to 6am on Monday, and a strong wind warning started on Sunday at 9am and will be in place until Monday at 6am.

There would be periods of around 80 to 110 millimetres of rainfall, particularly in eastern areas, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 130km/h could be expected in exposed places like the east coast of Northland and in elevated areas.

“Secure your trampolines, don’t be driving your campervans around - they’re liable to tip over if you’re driving on an exposed piece of road - and look out for fallen trees,” Baillie said.

“Expect power outages and road blockages.”

In the Far North, more than 400 homes are without power temporarily in Russell and Rawhiti due to an outage which was reported to Top Energy at 2.40pm on Sunday. The cause of this outage was under investigation.

About 20 homes were reported as being without power in Whangaroa about 9am.

Top Energy says the outage was caused by tree contact at the Whangaroa feeder, affecting homes on Mahinepua and Omiru Roads. Power should be restored by 4pm on Monday.

There were also outages in Ruakākā, Oakleigh and Springfield on Sunday, but Northpower didn’t have further information about them.

Power was also interrupted at Hūkerenui, Matarau, Riponui and Jordan Valley, affecting 135 customers, and Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungaturoto, affecting 34 customers.

Civil Defence Northland communications specialist Zach Woods said “extra caution” was advised for the east coast of Northland on Sunday night because of storm surges and high tides.

“The main concern is tonight, with trees falling potentially and causing power outages and road blockages.

“For those out on the roads, take extra care. There may be hazards we don’t know about that have just happened.”

Woods said residents should make sure they had supplies ready in case of outages, and also secure outdoor furniture around their properties.

Baillie said the forecast for the coming week was generally more showers.

After the weather warning ceases on Monday, there would still be periods of rain, though they would ease with rain returning in the afternoon and evening, he said.

By Tuesday it was looking like more showers, and some of those could be quite heavy as well.

“By Tuesday evening, it’s all over. You get a bit of a rest there, then [on] Wednesday, a few showers in the afternoon.

“Another front is coming through [on] Thursday afternoon, and there will be a period of rain.

“That clears out pretty quick. Friday looks like a reasonable day.”

Baillie said the unseasonably early tropical cyclone was the cause of the bad weather.

“What we’re coping with is the remnants of Lola interacting with a front moving across New Zealand late last week.”

