Why driverless tech might be closer than we think – John Williamson

John Williamson
John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust.

Waymo, a Google-owned company, analysed the safety performance of its autonomous vehicles recently. Photo/123RF.

A couple of months ago I was asked; “Could I produce this column using AI?”.

“I don’t know why I would, but that’s an interesting thought,” I replied.

Then a couple of days ago I was confronted by a colleague who said; “Don’t ever produce your column using AI”.

