Where to get your Whangārei Christmas Lights Trail fix

The Christmas Magical Light Display at Selwyn Park Village. Photo / Bibin Jose.

It's not Christmas without taking part in the Christmas Lights Trail but you will need to keep the kids up late!

Once it's dark, load the family into the car and marvel at clever residents' handiwork as they brighten up the festive season from their front yards.

Here's a list of Christmas Lights Trail properties in Whangārei as we know it, and keep your eyes peeled for others along the way.

2 Hinemoa St, Onerahi

11 Alamein Ave, Onerahi

22 Alamein Ave, Onerahi

37A Montgomery Ave, Onerahi

83 Boundary Rd, Tikipunga

22 Tuatara Drive, Kamo

24 Tuatara Drive, Kamo

4 Wentworth Place, Kamo

87 Crawford Cres, Kamo

Northland Scaffolding, 3 Pipiwai Rd, Kauri

Motel Sierra, 26 Western Hills Drive, Kensington

St John's Golden Church, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington

59 Hilltop Ave, Morningside

118 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga

116 Otaika Rd, Otaika

7 Silverstream Rd, Maunu

15 Michel Colombon Close, Pompallier Estate, Maunu

Selwyn Park Village, 15 Puriri Park Rd, Maunu

1843 State Highway One, Kaiwaka