Where to get your Whangārei Christmas Lights Trail fix

It's not Christmas without taking part in the Christmas Lights Trail but you will need to keep the kids up late!
Once it's dark, load the family into the car and marvel at clever residents' handiwork as they brighten up the festive season from their front yards.
Here's a list of Christmas Lights Trail properties in Whangārei as we know it, and keep your eyes peeled for others along the way.
2 Hinemoa St, Onerahi
11 Alamein Ave, Onerahi
22 Alamein Ave, Onerahi
37A Montgomery Ave, Onerahi
83 Boundary Rd, Tikipunga
22 Tuatara Drive, Kamo
24 Tuatara Drive, Kamo
4 Wentworth Place, Kamo
87 Crawford Cres, Kamo
Northland Scaffolding, 3 Pipiwai Rd, Kauri
Motel Sierra, 26 Western Hills Drive, Kensington
St John's Golden Church, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington
59 Hilltop Ave, Morningside
118 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga
116 Otaika Rd, Otaika
7 Silverstream Rd, Maunu
15 Michel Colombon Close, Pompallier Estate, Maunu
Selwyn Park Village, 15 Puriri Park Rd, Maunu
1843 State Highway One, Kaiwaka