Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

What lengths Northland bosses are going to to keep staff employed

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Hospitality and retail are among businesses in Northland that will have to be creative if they are to survive in tough economic conditions. Photo / 123RF

Hospitality and retail are among businesses in Northland that will have to be creative if they are to survive in tough economic conditions. Photo / 123RF

Even though the country is forecasted to narrowly miss a recession, the economic climate is likely to remain challenging, particularly through the winter.

While economists are optimistic about current employment, they say bosses will have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate