Bells Produce has been under fire for supplying students at Kaitaia College with raw chicken in their lunches.

An investigation into the raw chicken debacle at Kaitāia College has revealed the human error that led students to be served uncooked tenders.

Students posted photos online in March showing the unappetising lunch dished up by Kaitāia-based Bells Produce Ltd, who later apologised for the menu mishap.

“Human error” was the only explanation given at the time but an Official Information Act request sent to the Far North District Council (FNDC) by the Advocate has exposed what mistake took place.

According to a “robust and comprehensive” council-led investigation, Bells Produce staff were simply unable to spot the difference between the raw and cooked crumbed chicken.

FNDC legal services officer Erica Cooney said in the council’s OIA response that “in this isolated case, the defrosted and uncooked crumbed chicken tenders were indistinguishable from the cooked product”.

“This led to the preparation error and the students being provided with raw chicken.”

As part of the investigation, a council food safety officer (FSO) made an unannounced visit to Bells Produce Ltd on March 14 and Cooney said the council was satisfied that the correct steps had been taken to ensure a repeat would not occur.

“The operator had an improvement plan with the necessary preventative steps to address the issue of uncooked chicken being prepared.”

Bells Produce Ltd, who reportedly cooperated fully, told the investigation they had since put in place additional steps in their process and procedures.

“Food operation was compliant in all respects,” Cooney said.

“The FSO concluded that the operator had implemented the corrective actions and therefore was satisfied that there would be no reoccurrence.”

The OIA showed there was no record of previous complaints about Bells Produce Ltd despite a student alleging the raw chicken saga was not an isolated incident.

oome students reportedly needed medical attention after eating the uncooked meal in March. It was claimed some students had even vomited in class before going home.

But the council could not confirm any food poisoning as only one person provided a sample for testing, which returned a negative result.

Bells Produce Ltd was providing more than 1000 lunches to schools in the area at the time as part of the School Lunches Programme.

The next verification for the Bells Produce Commerce St site is due on April 10, 2024.



