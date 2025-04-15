“That was the day it rained and the day I think the postie delivered it. Because it was raining, I didn’t go out, and when I went to look the next day, there was nothing there.”

Blank called the limb centre to check on his order.

“When I got hold of them, they said they delivered it. That is when I realised it may have been stolen.”

Blank has had the prosthetic for 43 years after a work injury, when he got in the way of a piece of flying steel.

He had sent the limb — his lower right leg — for repairs and was looking forward to its return.

“It feels like a huge inconvenience. I do have a spare, but it’s old and doesn’t fit well. It is uncomfortable and hurts.”





He said he would now have to wait at least three weeks for a replacement.

Blank said he was not aware people were stealing packages. Had he known, he would have chosen a different delivery option.

“They said it should be ready by the end of the month, and I will be driving down to Auckland to pick it up. I can’t risk it being stolen again.”

Blank said he had not reported the incident to police as he did not believe much would come from it.

“No one has returned it yet. It may turn up, but I am not holding my breath.”

A spokesperson said NZ Post empathised with Blank as having a parcel stolen was frustrating and upsetting.

“When theft occurs after a parcel has been delivered, it becomes a matter for the police, and we encourage customers to report it … for further investigation.”

The spokesperson added NZ Post had several receiving options to ensure parcels got to the recipient safely.

“These options can be selected on the go using the NZ Post app, or online at nzpost.co.nz”