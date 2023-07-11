A petition is calling for the Government to address youth homelessness across New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

Whangārei youth continue to experience homelessness, as highlighted by a petition recently presented to the Government.

The petition - calling for the end of youth homelessness - was signed by nearly 8000 New Zealanders. It is seeking urgent funding and resources to provide short- and long-term accommodation for young people affected by homelessness.

The petition was an initiative run by Manaaki Rangatahi – New Zealand’s only youth housing and homelessness collective, which includes Whangārei organisation 155 Whare Āwhina.

A 2022 research report by youth advocates in Whangārei painted a bleak picture of youth homelessness in the city.

The report concluded, “Taitamariki within the Whangārei community do experience housing deprivation. Their experiences ranged from sleeping rough (outside shop fronts, in cars) to living in sub-standard housing.”

Research author Ngaire Rae says since the report was published youth homelessness will not have improved.

“When we think about what’s going on since I wrote that report, we have had a recession, we’ve had increasing housing shortages, interest rates are going up.

“It definitely would have got worse, not better.”

Manaaki Rangatahi presented their petition to Associate Minister of Housing Marama Davidson. It asked for the issue to be tackled using a multi-pronged approach.

Firstly, the petition says there needs to be urgent allocation of resources to provide immediate accommodation for young people who are experiencing homelessness.

The 2022 research also found an acute lack of options – including both emergency and transitional housing - for youth facing housing issues.

The other approaches put forward by the petition were immediate funding to enable a Manaaki Rangatahi research project, and the development of regional and national strategies to address homelessness.

Graham MacPherson, Northland regional commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), says, “A lack of affordable housing is causing problems in Northland and across Aotearoa, which is why there is a major programme of work under way across the Government.”

The aim is to increase the supply of public housing, improve housing affordability and prevent homelessness.

“If a young person is at immediate risk of homelessness, our first move is to look at all the options they might have to avoid this,” said MacPherson.

He says this can include: financial support from the MSD to help them stay with family or friends, help with rent if they’re behind, help with paying bond for a new property, help negotiating with landlords to retain a tenancy, exploring accommodation options they can afford, or helping them into transitional housing.

Youth under the age of 16 are supported by Oranga Tamariki.

Bianca Johanson, founder of Manaaki Rangatahi, says, “Our research shows more than half those experiencing homelessness in Aotearoa are under 25, with an overrepresentation of Māori and Rainbow youth.”



