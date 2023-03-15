The burglary was reported to police around 1.30am. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an overnight burglary at Countdown Regent in Whangārei.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a break-in at a supermarket on Kamo Rd around 1.30am.

A group of offenders took multiple items before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

Inquiries are ongoing, the police spokesperson said, and asked anyone with information to contact police on 105 or online using Update My Report, referencing file number 230315/3440.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.