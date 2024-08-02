It was here that the engine was salvaged and deployed in a local sawmill, where I’m told it was used to strip a nearby island of Fijian kauri. The Lorax was returned to New Zealand in the early 2000s, broken down into a thousand pieces. Each piece of this impressive engine was restored and reassembled by the Whangārei Stationary Engine Club, led by Rob Thompson, and it now stands proudly in the main shed for all to see.

Rob Thomson and The Lorax.

In the same shed is an imposing Atlas Imperial Diesel Engine.

This engine began its story in a tug boat which was built for the American Navy to push ships around Devonport in Auckland. In the 1940s it was gifted to the New Zealand Navy where it became the HMNZS Manawanui. From there, the vessel was moved to the Paeroa Maritime Museum where it was scrapped. The engine was subsequently purchased by Whangārei Stationary Engine Club member Jules Cryns.

Not all of the engines are big and loud, in fact, one that I particularly enjoyed learning about was a project completed by the “Machine Club” at Maunu School. The primary school students spent an hour each week assembling an engine donated by a farmer in Hikurangi. It was pulled apart and restored, impressing the members of the club, and still impressing visitors today.

Graeme Cooper and the Atlas Imperial Diesel Engine.

Established in 1988 by a group of enthusiasts from a variety of backgrounds, the Whangārei Stationary Engine Club was one of the first clubs to call the Heritage Park home. The main aim of the club was to obtain and restore engines that have been used on local farms and industry in years gone by.

No foundation members remain but current club members and volunteers continue to work tirelessly and with incredible passion to keep the stories of each and every engine alive. I asked John Eynon about his 15 years in the club and what makes it so special and he spoke of the importance of preserving Northland’s mechanical history, and of sharing the stories of the engines and the people.

Engine built by Maunu School students in 2019.

Preserving this history is a big endeavour so the Whangārei Stationary Engine Club is always looking for new members, and just like its foundation members, people from a variety of backgrounds are welcomed. According to John Eynon, there is a place in the team for anyone with a willingness to pitch in, paint, pick up a broom, have a chat and share stories, regardless of age, abilities, interests, or mechanical knowledge.

So many of the engines on display can’t be found anywhere else, certainly not in the same incredible running condition. More than 200 engines have now been sourced, restored, and returned to an operational state, delighting the eyes, and the ears, of anyone who stops by for a visit.



