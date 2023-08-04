Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Silver Ferns star Maddy Gordon shows consistency pays off

Northern Advocate
7 mins to read
Maddy made her Silver Ferns debut in 2021. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Maddy made her Silver Ferns debut in 2021. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Back in 2019, rising Whangārei netball star Maddy Gordon told us the notion of her making the 2023 World Cup Silver Ferns squad would be a little far-fetched. Four years later, she catches up with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate