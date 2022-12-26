The family of Whangārei shopper Kimberly Saunar carry her Boxing Day bargains to the car. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While one Whangārei store owner thinks this year’s Boxing Day bonanza may not have outstripped previous years, shops still bustled with bargain hunters.

Modern Collective Streetwear owner Joel Summerlee was flat-out serving customers in his Okara Park store. He had started work at 6am, stocking the shelves ahead of the boom.

“The volume of product we’ve been having to move is scary.”

While not as busy as previous Boxing Days, it was still the centrepiece of the shopping calendar.

“Retail had its biggest two years in the pandemic. We’re trading down on the last couple of years,” Summerlee said.

“But it’s the biggest day of the year for us,” he said.

A Modern Collective Streetwear staff member tops up the stock. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Research from PriceSpy released earlier this month showed 60 per cent of Kiwis surveyed by British market research group 3Gem planned to shop on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day this year.

Summerlee, who owns multiple stores across Northland and has been in business for 12 years, said retailers used the festive season to “make hay while the sun shines” as sales tended to peter out in January.

Retail spending in the lead-up to Christmas had nudged ahead of last year’s levels.

Worldline New Zealand data showed that electronic retail spending up to December 17 was at $881 million, up 1.9 per cent on the same week last year and 14.6 per cent from spending in 2019.

Regional retail spending was highest in Marlborough, up 10.6 per cent from last year, while West Coast (up 10.5 per cent) and Otago (up 8.7 per cent) followed.

Spending dropped for the same period in Auckland and Northland, Gisborne, all down 0.8 per cent and Bay of Plenty (down 2.5 per cent).

Brothers Robby, left, and Alden Blewden wait outside while their family shops inside. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Worldline NZ chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said large rises were seen at recreational goods retailers - up 28.7 per cent - and clothing and footwear shops - up 21.9 per cent - in spending.

Whangārei shoppers Joe Corkery and Charli Taylor Mackie, first-timers to the Boxing Day sales, usually found shoes and clothes the most difficult to afford.

Kimberly Saunar had been counting down the days to the sale as she, too, found many items out of reach financially.

She had just wrapped up a successful trip to Noel Leeming, where she scored a microwave with a $200 discount.

“We’re always waiting for Boxing Day as it’s quite expensive originally. We don’t buy anything full price - we’re quite frugal.”

NorthChamber president Tim Robinson said any business is a bonus to Northland businesses.

“The famed Boxing Day sales have kind of hit the mark.”

Especially as businesses felt like they were gearing up for the “perfect storm” with the country potentially on the cusp of a recession, a lack of staff, and a hangover from a tough three years.

"I do think 2023 is going to be a hard year."









Consumer NZ’s top tips to help savvy shoppers exercise their consumer rights:

Buyer beware: How to get the most out of your bargain hunting. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Shop carefully

While the Consumer Guarantees Act provides great consumer protection it doesn’t generally allow for a refund.

Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer NZ head of communications and campaigns, said it is easy to get swept up in a buying frenzy when something on special catches your eye but once you’ve bought it the retailer is not obliged to provide you with a refund if you change your mind.





How to get a refund, repair or replacement

A product must be of acceptable quality, fit for purpose and match its description.

Rasmussen said when a product has a minor fault, it’s up to the retailer whether they repair or replace the item or refund your money.

But when it’s a major fault, it’s up to you whether to opt for a replacement or refund.

“A major fault means you wouldn’t have bought the product if you knew about the problem before you bought it,” she said.

The same rules apply if you receive a faulty gift. However, you are likely to need proof of purchase.





What to do if the retailer is being difficult

A retailer must provide a refund, repair or replacement for a faulty product. If the product was on special, your rights still apply.

“A store which displays a ‘no refunds’ sign is breaking the law,” Rasmussen said.

“The only time your rights don’t apply is if you buy a product knowing about an existing fault, such as buying ‘seconds’.”

Rasmussen said the retailer can’t direct you to deal directly with a manufacturer – you have the right to return an item to the place of purchase to find a solution.





Do your research

Finally, Rasmussen said don't fall for a massive discount on a 'usual' price without confirming what the 'usual' price is. The actual savings could be very different from the advertised offering. Different stores will have different 'usual' prices, too. Check out PriceSpy and PriceMe to gauge the real value of any items which catch your eye.
















































