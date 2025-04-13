Annual plan consultation:

Should everyone pay the same stormwater targeted rates?

Should we reduce the Uniform Annual General Charge?

Should we provide relief for owners of Farmed Business Zoned Land, through a contestable grant?

Local Waters Done Well consultation:

Should Whangārei stay in charge of its own water and wastewater, and then offer services to other councils?

Should Whangārei, Kaipara and the Far North form a CCO (council-controlled organisation) to manage the water and wastewater resources across the whole region?

Your feedback on these topics is vital to Whangārei’s development and in relation to the Local Waters Done Well consultation, vital to the growth of Northland and how our districts interact with each other.

While many may question the consultation process, public consultation is about getting everyone’s input before making any big decisions. This is true democracy.

Imagine Whangārei District Council as the head contractor in building a house. They need to know what the residents (the home owners) want – maybe a new kitchen, an extra bathroom or just a fresh coat of paint. When you provide your feedback, we can make sure we’re not installing a swimming pool when what you really need is a new roof.

Getting involved early in the consultation also helps catch any problems and gives everyone, including those who might not usually speak up, a chance to share their thoughts.

We have implemented several methods of getting feedback during this consultation period. You could come along to speak with us in person at one of our community consultation events (see the full list on council’s Have Your Say page online), you could pick up a consultation document from one of council’s customer service centres or libraries, or you could jump onto the Have Your Say page on council’s website, and there is even the option of popping into council and talking to the team, helping them to understand what you want for the future of Whangārei.

Our council has made it as easy as possible for you to give your feedback and if you have any questions about the topics, we’re always happy to work through them with you.

It’s natural to be passionate about a topic and care more about something when it affects you directly, and while things might not always go your way, it is hard to complain if you didn’t tell us what you wanted in the first place.

Come along and have your say in shaping Whangārei’s future.

Head to the council’s website to find council consultations, and to see what your proposed property rates for 2025-26 would be under our preferred options. The annual plan and Local Waters Done Well consultations both close on Friday, May 2.