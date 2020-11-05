Whangārei schools burgled, laptops, iPads stolen over Labour weekend

Whangarei Primary School where thousands of dollars worth of learning devices were taken in a weekend raid. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A "want to help" trumped feelings of anger and frustration from a Whangārei school principal after youths stole more than $12,000 worth of learning devices during a weekend raid.

The group of six youngsters - believed to be aged between 12 and 15 - smashed through a Whangārei Primary School classroom window and made away with 24 Chromebook laptops and four iPads in two hits on Sunday and Monday evening during Labour weekend.

The total replacement value of the stolen gear was $12,200 with the Chromebook laptops $380 each and $770 per iPad.

CCTV footage reviewed by principal Danny Jewell showed the mix of boys and girls wandering around the school, jumping on roofs and swinging on poles for around 45 minutes before they broke into Room 19.

There they upturned chairs, rummaged through student desks, and included personal items belonging to the 9 to 10-year-old students in their haul - such as pencil cases.

"I have a mixture of anger and frustration but more pity as we know these kids will come from difficult backgrounds. I want to know what can be done so they will not end up in jail in a few years time."

Jewell made a direct effort on a Facebook post announcing the break-in to discourage users from leaving derogatory or abusive comments.

"I didn't want anger directed at these kids. I want them held accountable, but I also want them helped to make the right choices in the future."

Jewell said he was encouraging a positivity-first approach to the loss which has left a hole in the classroom's learning resources.

"I told the class we're not going to let this get us down. Life throws us curveballs but we are moving on and are being positive."

The stolen devices are used for numeracy, spelling, research projects, and "most aspects of learning", Jewell said.

Buying the devices was the work of strategic and smart budgeting with Ministry of Education funding which will have to be repeated over the summer period to replace the equipment taken.

In a separate incident Totara Grove School in Whangārei was also the target of a break-in during Labour weekend.

The school's security alarm was tripped on Sunday when a classroom window was smashed and someone entered the building, Totara Grove School acting principal Donna Walker said.

Walker believed nothing was taken and the culprit had made a quick exit when the alarm sounded.

Police are investigating the burglary reports at both schools, and a spokesperson said there is no information to suggest the two incidents are linked.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the matter at Whangārei Primary School that includes analysing CCTV. They have also conducted a forensic examination at Totara Grove School and their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on either burglary can contact Whangārei police on 105.