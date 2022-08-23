Principal Danny Jewell with students Brody Kay, left, Isla Littin, Anouk Harg and Bob Nyugen excited their school has turned 150. Photo / Tania Whyte

One of the oldest schools in Northland is celebrating its 150th birthday by recreating what schooling was like back when it started - in 1872.

Whangārei Primary School will celebrate the milestone from November 28 to December 2 and there will be a dress-up, sports and cultural days, and opportunities for children to display their work.

This will culminate in a celebration dinner on December 2 attended by former students, kaumātua, current staff and parents and VIPs.

"There's a sense of real heritage and history," principal Danny Jewell said. "We want to celebrate by getting down to what it was like to go to school back then."

The school is currently planning several building, renovation, painting and mural projects, most of which will be completed in time for the 150th.

"Not only are we one of the oldest schools in the country, but we are also one of the best," Jewell said.

"Our students, staff and parent community are extremely excited to showcase the history of the school, whilst displaying our pride in our kura at the same time."

While previous anniversary celebrations of the origins of the school have used 1872 as the date of its establishment, he said its roots actually dated back to 1862, when a properly-constituted school was set up in the then-Presbyterian Church on Hunt Street.

Jewell said their anniversary year was based on 1872 as this was when the school came under the control of the Auckland Education Board, with the creation of education districts. This was accompanied by improved funding provisions.

Getting to the stage where the school was in its own accommodation was clearly a stressful journey, and Jewell pointed to a report in the Auckland Weekly on July 26, 1873.

"It seems an anomaly that, although Whangārei (one of the oldest-established settlements north of Auckland) has three churches, maintains two clergymen, supports two large public houses, boasts of a literary institute, library, philharmonic society, agricultural society, it possesses no school house notwithstanding there are more than 70 children ready to attend one," the report said.

While an original building was in place by 1875, a major upgrade was required, after which an official opening was held, about 1906.

Historical photographs indicate this was a huge event for the young town. That building served the school until it was demolished in 1972 to make way for a new block.

In 1877, provincial governments were replaced by the central government, which introduced the Education Act, enabling the establishment of a national system of free, secular education.

In 1905, the technical school was built within the school grounds, adjoining the corner with Bank St and Cross St. Its construction enabled Standards Five and Six boys to spend two hours on woodwork - and girls 1.5 hours on cooking each week.

In 1914, an infant school (for primers) was built further along the Cross St frontage. The school's motto Not Unto Ourselves Alone was moulded into the infant school gable end when the building was built, but removed in 1971 due to the gable end being an earthquake risk.

The originator of the motto was Carrie Conaghan, who entered it in a homework competition when she was 14. She chose the words Not Unto Ourselves Alone because she felt there was far too much selfishness around.

The building was demolished in 1954 to make room for new buildings.