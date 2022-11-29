Hundreds of students in 19th-century costumes celebrate Whangārei Primary School's 150th anniversary. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Primary School is celebrating its 150th anniversary in style, with a costume parade of pupils in 1870s-style outfits.

Even the teachers were dressed for the occasion on Tuesday, with some dressed in hoop skirts from the era and carrying parasols.

Students from Years 0 to 6 took part in the parade, which is just one of the events celebrating a century-and-a-half of learning at the current school site on Apirana Ave.

The school began operating from its current site in 1872, although was up and running in another location - a church on Hunt St - around a decade earlier.

“We’re here just to have a bit of fun this week,” principal Danny Jewell said.

Image 1 of 8 : Lily Fannin and Janaya Hellier with teacher Julianne Newbold in a recreation of an old classroom, with desks on loan from the Matakohe Kauri Museum. Photo / Tania Whyte

Celebrations continue all week, with traditional games on Wednesday, kapa haka on Thursday and an open day for the public on Friday, followed by a formal dinner.

One of the school’s former pupils, ex-All Black Bevan Holmes, would be one of the school’s guests on Friday, Jewell said.

The school has also commissioned new artwork, including murals, for its buildings this year.

Students have also been looking at what it was like to live - and learn - in the late 19th century, Jewell added.

Although the beginnings of the school were “a little bit vague”, he said it was one of the oldest schools in the region and it had remained in the same location for virtually its entire history.



