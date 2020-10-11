Whangārei portraits bring Māori perspective to first contact

The Tuia 250 fleet is welcomed to Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A ''powerful'' exhibition of photographic portraits aims to give viewers a Māori perspective of their ancestors' first contact with Europeans just over 250 years ago.

The show, Me Anga Whakamua (Facing the Future), had its genesis during Tuia 250 commemorations at Whangārei's Hihiaua Cultural Centre last November. Tuia 250 was a nationwide series of events marking 250 years since the first significant encounters between Māori and Europeans.

Whangārei photographer Diane Stoppard set up a studio at Hihiaua and invited tangata whenua to have their photos taken.

She was joined by a videographer from digital marketing firm Bigfish who asked what Tuia 250 meant to them.

''It was really powerful. Many of them cried. One of their tūpuna had been shot by Cook's men,'' Stoppard said.

''It was about giving them an opportunity to tell their stories of that first contact, and their hopes of a dual future.''

Later Stoppard had the interviews transcribed and asked the subjects to pick out the lines that meant the most to them.

That part of the transcript, in the subject's own handwriting, was then superimposed on to the 16 black-and-white photographs. The interviews are also played on-screen as part of the exhibition.

Stoppard said the show had a message for all Northlanders.

''It's important that lots of people go and see it and get a better understanding of Aotearoa's history from a Māori perspective,'' she said.

The exhibition runs until November 2. Opening hours are 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-2pm on Saturdays. Entry by koha. Hihiaua is at 56-58 Herekino St.