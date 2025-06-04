Police were called to Paramount Parade in Tikipunga after a vehicle was allegedly stolen by knifepoint about 1pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Two people face charges after a vehicle was allegedly stolen at knifepoint in a brazen daylight robbery in a Tikipunga carpark.

Whangārei police say the alleged offenders hit several parked cars as they fled from the scene in the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of the incident around 1pm at Paramount Parade, which houses a Countdown, a gas station and several other businesses.

The alleged offenders were tracked to an address in the area where they were apprehended, police said.