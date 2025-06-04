Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei police charge two after alleged aggravated robbery at Paramount Parade

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Police were called to Paramount Parade in Tikipunga after a vehicle was allegedly stolen by knifepoint about 1pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Police were called to Paramount Parade in Tikipunga after a vehicle was allegedly stolen by knifepoint about 1pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Two people face charges after a vehicle was allegedly stolen at knifepoint in a brazen daylight robbery in a Tikipunga carpark.

Whangārei police say the alleged offenders hit several parked cars as they fled from the scene in the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate