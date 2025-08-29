Police responded to a callout in Kiripaka, inland from the Tūtūkākā Coat.

A person has been arrested and a firearm found after police were called to a property on the outskirts of Whangārei.

Police received a report about 8.50am over threatening behaviour at a Kiripaka address, inland from the Tūtūkākā Coast, that involved two people known to each other.

A police spokesperson said one person was quickly arrested and no one had been hurt. Officers also found a firearm.

Police are investigating.