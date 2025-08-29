Whangārei police arrest one, seize firearm in Kiripaka
Police responded to a callout in Kiripaka, inland from the Tūtūkākā Coat.
A person has been arrested and a firearm found after police were called to a property on the outskirts of Whangārei.
Police received a report about 8.50am over threatening behaviour at a Kiripaka address, inland from the Tūtūkākā Coast, that involved two people known to each other.
police spokesperson said one person was quickly arrested and no one had been hurt. Officers also found a firearm.
Police are investigating.