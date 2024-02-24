A Whangārei Lotto player won $1 million in Saturday night's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Whangārei Lotto player has woken up $1 million richer after winning $1m in Lotto First Division on Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Unfortunately, the win was the only one in Northland on Saturday night as 10 lucky Lotto players from elsewhere in the country each won $27,947 in Lotto Second Division.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $10m. Strike Four also rolled over, meaning $500,000 is up for grabs later this week.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw were 6, 13, 16, 35, 36, and 38. Bonus number was 7, Powerball was 3. The Strike numbers were 16, 35, 6, 36.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible.