Whangārei Open Arms charity receives generous Rotary donation

Open Arms charity members Murray and Maxine Neighbour, Anne Grbin (president) and Devi Hill with Tony Savage, Carol Christmas and Mina Crisp from Whangārei South Rotary Club and the care packages. Photo / Tania Whyte

TW180621NADROTARY_0016 Bryan Corkery receives a pack from Mina Crisp from Whangārei South Rotary Club. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Open Arms charity accepted 100 care packages from South Rotary Club for the community in need, marking the centennial anniversary of Rotary Club in New Zealand.

Whangārei South Rotary president Anne Grbin said the club decided to celebrate the 100-year anniversary by donating 100 care packages to open arms charity On Friday.

Club member Murray Neighbour said the donation would help people in need.

"There are many members of the community who are in need of these products. Our club was here from the beginning and we will continue to provide help.

"One guy who comes here lives in a car, while another lady is sleeping on the streets. We are trying to provide homeless people with basic necessities and also renovating a building for them in the Kamo area."

Open Arms charity provides free breakfast and lunches six days a week to anyone in need.

Chief executive officer Liz Cassidy-Nelson says there is a growing population of people in Whangārei who are homeless and are just managing to survive.

"Care packages are not the only way, but every bit counts.

"There are people who do not have jobs, are living on Work and Income pension, working lower-income jobs and others who do not even have a house.

"People often come here looking for shampoo or shavers because many live in their cars, so there is also a question of space and how much stuff they can keep with them. We only have 16 lockers, which can help only a small number of people.

"We often do food packages but miss out on care packages. So, this donation will help a lot."

Cassidy-Nelson says it is unfortunate that they are seeing an increasing demand for help as more people are struggling to manage their lives.

"In terms of a group, we need koha in order to fulfil our kaupapa. We rely on community help to continue the good work.

"Whangārei South Rotary helped us with this space and every donation makes a difference."