Whangārei mum’s warning for women after pedestrian attempts to open car door

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The Whangārei mother was sitting at a pedestrian crossing when the man crossing it approached her car and attempted to open the passenger door. Photo / NZME

A Whangārei mother is warning women to lock their car doors after a man at a pedestrian crossing attempted to get into her vehicle with her two children inside.

About 1pm today, Jacintha Okan pulled up to the pedestrian crossing at the corner of Nixon St and Mill Rd in

