Whangārei’s Chrissy Wade got an unexpected visitor last week - Kiwi rally ace Hayden Paddon and a $5,000 prize package.

A Whangārei mum and keen motorsport fan has had an International Rally of Whangārei experience she’ll never forget.

Expecting that her daughter was arranging a surprise early Mother’s Day visit, Whangārei’s Chrissy Wade instead found it was championship-winning rally driver Hayden Paddon who was at her door last Wednesday night.

Explaining he was there to award her a $5000 prize package as part of a community initiative opened a floodgate of emotions as to why she was the recipient.

Nominated by daughter Tahli, the background story was one Paddon’s team moved to the top of their selection list.

“Last year in July a lovely police officer turned up to our mum’s work and told her partner Brian (also a huge rally fan) had been found deceased. As you can imagine this completely rocked our mum’s world,” Tahli said.

“Through everything mum has battled her own things including having both cataracts fixed, polymyalgia, and caring for her 97-year-old father. Our mum has been there for everyone at the drop of a hat, no questions asked.”

Paddon spent a half-hour with the family - and in turn the avid rally fan shared photos she’d collected of his previous visits to Whangārei.

The Paddon’s Project is an initiative from Paddon to give back to the local communities visited during their New Zealand rally campaign. Using their sport as a channel for positivity, the Hyundai New Zealand-backed team make a surprise visit as part of their pre-event preparation.

“We want to identify a good Kiwi business or family in each region and provide them with appreciation for their efforts,” said Paddon.

“This may include charitable work, supporting local or someone who has been through hardship and needs a boost. For Whangārei the story we read about Chrissy was a perfect example - it turns out she’s an avid rally fan as well. It was a fantastic experience to meet the family and spend time with them.”

“She said the financial gain from the prize will go toward the planned family trip to Waimate, where they will lay her partner to rest alongside his late mother.”

The prize package included $2000 cash, a PRG merchandise pack, a three-pack of Paddons Paddock Wine, a Bar’s Bugs “Everything Bundle”, a $500 Mitre 10 voucher and a $500 Repco voucher.