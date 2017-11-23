Ms Fenton said local hapu were the best source of information about culture.

"We're giving [tourists] an insight to a Maori point of view," she said.

The grand opening of Marae Insite was held last Saturday. It is currently opened on weekends. However, they are looking at opening on weekdays when school is out.

"We had visitors from Canada and Germany coming through, we sold T-shirts. We've also got on sale our local kapa haka group Hatea's compilation.

"They loved it, first and foremost being on a marae, getting the insight from us locals about the area," she said.

Everything sold in the gift shop is from local artists. There are kete, earrings and broaches made by a local weaver who hosts raranga (weaving) classes at the marae.

There are also Nga Hau e Wha T-shirts for sale which are particularly special as they feature a design by artist Cliff Whiting which was used on shirts sold for the preparation and building of Pehiaweri Marae in the early 90s.

"That's our point of difference. You go to other information centres and they just sell your generic pounamu and glassware. It's endorsing our community, our local people," she said.

The marae is also working alongside local cultural tourism operators.

"We all have to work together being in Maori tourism in our community. And I think uplifting our people and getting more marae involved in this kind of stuff. I think this is just the beginning," she said.

The pilot runs until February 4 and then the marae will assess how it went and determine what to offer in the future.

Ms Fenton said there were jars at the centre which people could place shells in to vote on what they would like to see - like coffee, Maori tourism and food.

She said because it was marae-based the centre closed for tangi.

People can find out more information by visiting facebook.com/maraeinsite.