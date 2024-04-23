Equipment was found at McLeod's house following the methamphetamine operation. Photo / NZ Police

A man who used his address to cook methamphetamine as part of a methamphetamine ring has been sentenced.

Ian McLeod, of Onerahi, was sentenced to multiple charges related to methamphetamine after his home was raided by police in 2021.

The crackdown targeted addresses across Whangārei in Raumanga, Onerahi and the Avenues, revealing the clandestine methamphetamine operation and culminating in the swift arrests of five individuals.

The group were initially set for a jury trial last year but on the week of the scheduled trial, after extensive negotiations with the Crown, opted to plead guilty to reduced charges.

Harvey Paraha, 55, from Kauri, Sarah Elizabeth Hill, 34, of Kaitāia, and Paul Gillespie, 43, of Glen Eden had their matters finalised earlier this year.

McLeod pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of material used to make methamphetamine, unlawful possession of ammunition and allowing premises for use of manufacturing.

McLeod was due to be sentenced in January but on the day of sentencing sought to vacate his guilty pleas on the grounds he had not been given proper legal advice.

After further discussion with his lawyers, McLeod appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court before Judge John McDonald last week.

The court heard McLeod was caught with hydrochloric acid, a 50-litre keg used to make methamphetamine and ammunition at his Raurimu Ave address.

“I have been dealing with these various files and have sentenced them all. I have a clear idea as to everybody’s culpability,” Judge McDonald said.

The judge said he considered McLeod’s offending to be lower than others, such as Sarah Hill, and sentenced him to four months of home detention.

Harvey Paraha was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention for possessing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a pump-action shotgun, possession of a side-by-side shotgun and possession of ammunition.

His role was considered lesser given he was supplying small amounts to people who would come over to smoke with him.

Cash that was seized during the operation. Photo / NZ Police

Hill, described by Judge McDonald as the “class one meth dealer” of the group, was sentenced to three years and five months’ imprisonment for 26 charges of supplying methamphetamine and one of money laundering.

Her role was uncovered by police after data on two of her mobile phones revealed drug deals totalling 92 grams of meth.

A police order on the beneficiary’s bank account in April 2021 also revealed substantial cash deposits, with $108,000 deposited into her account between January 1, 2020, and April 13, 2021. Of this, $76,000 was identified as coming from meth sales.

Paul Gillespie was found to be the organiser of the operation and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for two charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, four charges of possession of equipment, one of possession for supply and one of supplying methamphetamine.

Gillespie was found to have supplied 115 grams of methampetamine and had another 18 grams on him when he was arrested.

