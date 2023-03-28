Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei man used a leaf blower to unlock his zero alcohol device

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangarei
2 mins to read
An interlock device requires a zero-alcohol breath test to start the vehicle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An interlock device requires a zero-alcohol breath test to start the vehicle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man who used a leaf blower to unlock the zero-alcohol device on his vehicle has asked to enter alcohol rehabilitation at his latest court hearing.

Jamie Newson, 43, of Whangārei, appeared before Judge Philip Rzepecky in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol and one charge of driving contrary to an alcohol interlock.

Newson has previously appeared before the courts for driving with excess breath alcohol and had an interlock device installed on his vehicle after an earlier conviction.

An alcohol interlock is a device that tests your breath for alcohol and prevents the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

After Newson used a leaf blower to start his vehicle, he was pulled over in Kauri in Whangārei and blew 1821 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

Lawyer Dave Sayes described him as a “self-confessed alcoholic” and requested an adjournment so Newson could enter rehabilitation.

“If the adjournment is granted, it’s a lifesaving situation as he needs to hit the grog on the head,” Sayes said.

Although Newsom was due to be sentenced today, Judge Rzepecky granted the adjournment and he will appear at a later date.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate