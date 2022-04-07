A chase in Whangārei, where a man taunted police into chasing him, played out like an episode of slapstick comedy Keystone Cops, a police prosecutor says.

A chase in Whangārei, where a man taunted police into chasing him, played out like an episode of slapstick comedy Keystone Cops, a police prosecutor says.

Granted bail a few days earlier, a man drove to Whangārei Police Station in the early hours of New Year's day to taunt police into chasing him.

The driver's bizarre antics played out like an episode from the black and white film era's slapstick comedy Keystone Cops, Sergeant Stu Wilkes told Judge Gene Tomlinson in Whangārei District Court.

"I always thought we chased the bad guys – not them chasing us," the sergeant said.

Reon Clark Lewis-Nicklin, then 21, was on bail for charges arising from his jealous assault on his former partner's new boyfriend a few days earlier, during which he also damaged the man's car.

The driving episode began at 3.45am on January 1, this year.

Lewis-Nicklin repeatedly revved his engine and tooted his horn as he drove erratically to the police station in central Whangārei.

He got out and yelled, "I'm on bail, come and get me".

He drove off aggressively but stopped when he noticed a police patrol vehicle, and poked his middle finger at the sole female officer.

He reversed at speed towards the patrol car, leaving an 80metre stretch of tyre skid marks on the road.

He turned around and tailgated the police car through streets around the station, then pulled back for a moment before suddenly speeding past.

He stopped on the road ahead and waved his arms around antagonistically.

Police pursued him for some distance at normal speed, watching from behind as he intentionally drove across the centre line numerous times, entered a roundabout in the opposite direction and continued driving on the wrong side of the road.

Lewis-Nicklin drove dangerously on SH1 for about 10 kilometres, crossing the centre line and swerving erratically across the entire carriageway.

When he reached the roundabout of intersection of SH15 and SH1, police activated flashing lights and signalled for him to stop but Lewis-Nicklin poked his middle finger again and carried on speeding.

Police abandoned the pursuit because it was too dangerous. Road spikes were used to stop him further on.

Arresting him roadside, officers initially put him in the car with his hands cuffed in front of him but he flailed around so aggressively that several officers had to forcibly remove him to cuff his hands behind him.

Later, he pleaded guilty to all charges: disorderly behaviour, failing to stop for police, and dangerous driving - arising from the driving injury – assault with intent to injure, threatening language, and wilful damage, in relation to the earlier incident.

The lead charge was the assault, which happened when Lewis-Nicklin approached the victim in his car for a second time on the evening of December 27.

The first approach was outside the Ngunguru shops where numerous members of the public heard Lewis-Nicklin bark at the man, "Get out of the f***ing car, I'm going to give you a f***ing hiding, give me back my girlfriend, I'm going to take your car off you".

The victim and his partner managed to drive off and headed to Tutukaka to watch the sunset.

But about 9pm Lewis-Nicklin pulled up behind them, blocking their vehicle in.

He punched the man at least three times through his open driver's window and kicked and dented the door panel (for which he was ordered at sentencing to pay a $750 reparation).

In a victim statement, the man said he feared he was going to die.

Judge Tomlinson noted Lewis-Nicklin had a high sense of entitlement. His comments about ownership of a woman were sadly common among New Zealand men, who needed to move on and realise they could not own anyone.

Lewis-Nicklin could have been jailed but he did not think it would assist in ridding him of an attitude that the world was out to get him.

He would give Lewis-Nicklin a chance by sentencing him to five months' community detention and 18 months' intensive supervision, with judicial monitoring.

A 12-month driving ban was also imposed. Lewis-Nicklin's fines debt of about $5000, was wiped.

Police wanted the sentence to include community work as a punitive element but Judge Tomlinson said he did not want Lewis-Nicklin in the company of others with bad attitudes.

The judge noted Lewis-Nicklin had been on strict bail for a month and had the prospect of employment.