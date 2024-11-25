Advertisement
Whangārei man charged with murder after Tikipunga house fire that killed 61yo John Reuben

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Police at the Thomas St address where John Reuben was killed in a house fire. Photo / NZME

  • A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed John Reuben.
  • Reuben, 61, died after the fire on April 29 reportedly started in a car before spreading to his home.
  • Police conducted a months-long investigation involving 20 officers, fire investigators, and ESR scientists.

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed 61-year-old Whangārei man, John Reuben.

Reuben, also known as Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, died after the fire, reportedly started in a car, spread to his Thomas St home in Tikipunga shortly before 3am on April 29.

A 48-year-old has been charged with his murder and will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

The man was already facing a charge of arson and now also faces an additional charge of murder in relation to the fire.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said the murder charge followed months of investigation work.

About 20 officers as well as fire investigators and ESR scientists carried out the initial investigation.

In August, police charged a Whangārei man with knowingly endangering life by setting fire to property.

When firefighters arrived at Reuben’s home, both the car and the Kāinga Ora house were ablaze.

He was found critically injured inside the house and died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.

Police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide.

Symonds said police were limited in what more they could say as the case is now before the court.

