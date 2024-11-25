- A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed John Reuben.
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed 61-year-old Whangārei man, John Reuben.
Reuben, also known as Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, died after the fire, reportedly started in a car, spread to his Thomas St home in Tikipunga shortly before 3am on April 29.
A 48-year-old has been charged with his murder and will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.
The man was already facing a charge of arson and now also faces an additional charge of murder in relation to the fire.