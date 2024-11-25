Police at the Thomas St address where John Reuben was killed in a house fire. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed John Reuben.

Reuben, 61, died after the fire on April 29 reportedly started in a car before spreading to his home.

Police conducted a months-long investigation involving 20 officers, fire investigators, and ESR scientists.

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed 61-year-old Whangārei man, John Reuben.

Reuben, also known as Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, died after the fire, reportedly started in a car, spread to his Thomas St home in Tikipunga shortly before 3am on April 29.

A 48-year-old has been charged with his murder and will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

The man was already facing a charge of arson and now also faces an additional charge of murder in relation to the fire.