Super Liquor Woodhill, which was robbed on Saturday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Super Liquor Woodhill, which was robbed on Saturday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are investigating after four people carrying baseball bats robbed a shop in Whangārei.

The Advocate understands the robbery, which was reported around 8.10pm on Saturday night, was at Super Liquor Woodhill on Maunu Rd.

A police spokesperson confirmed four offenders took part in the robbery and had appeared to be carrying baseball bats.

A vehicle used in the incident was found on Limeburners St, Morningside, around 11pm.

Police are “following lines of enquiry”, the spokesperson said.

There have been a number of robberies and burglaries, including ram-raids, in Whangārei in recent months.

Corys Electrical on Okara Dr was ram-raided last weekend, and The Korna Store in Morningside was robbed late last month, for the second time this year.

The Whangārei Liquor Centre, around 300 metres down the road from Super Liquor Woodhill, was robbed in August.











