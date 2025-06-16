“When [the woman] returned, the kitchen was on fire,” Bain said.
The woman was able to get everyone, including two adults and three children, out of the house straight away.
“She did all the right things,” Bain said.
He described the situation as “really sad” for the whānau.
Onerahi and Kamo volunteer brigades bolstered the Whangārei crew’s firefighting efforts.
