The Tikipunga home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Whangārei house caught alight after a family became distracted by a toddler and left lunch cooking on the stove, a fire investigator says.

The Paramount Parade, Tikipunga home was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived about 2pm yesterday.

A person in a moderate condition was taken by ambulance to Whangārei Hospital for further checks.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said the fire was accidental.

“They were cooking up some lunch and got distracted in dealing with their toddler, as it happens with kids.