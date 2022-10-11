Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei hospital nurse says staff shortages affecting patient safety

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
5 mins to read
A Whangārei Hospital nurse says she and her colleagues are burnt out due to staff shortages. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei Hospital nurse says she and her colleagues are burnt out due to staff shortages. Photo / Tania Whyte

A nurse at Whangārei Hospital's Emergency Department says staff are so tired from working long hours they are making major errors with medication.

The nurse, who did not want to be named, claimed the number

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate