Emergency services are attending a crash on Whangārei Heads Road.

A “big backlog” of traffic has built up on the main road to Whangārei Heads after two vehicles crashed earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Whangārei Heads Rd, near the intersection of Taraunui Rd, around 12.30pm.

Police confirmed one person had suffered moderate injuries and needed to be freed from one of the vehicles involved.

Whangārei Heads fire chief Paul MacDonald warned drivers to allow extra time on the road due to a “big backlog” of traffic travelling in both directions.

MacDonald said it may take up to an hour to fully clear the scene.

Today’s crash follows one on Tuesday on the same road where a person was understood to have been trapped after the van they were travelling in left the road, crashing into mangroves.

The road was closed for nearly two hours.

