Whangārei Heads lifeguards save seven swimmers in trouble at Ocean Beach

Whangārei Heads volunteer surf lifeguards, from left: Josh Maxwell, Nahuel Racioppi, Meg Middlemass, Saoirse O'Brien, Hannah Lugtigheid, Maia Key, Maisie Ulenberg, Paul Ulenberg and Dontae Kake.

Seven people were rescued from the surf at one of the country's most notorious beaches over the weekend.

Whangārei Heads volunteer surf lifeguards are urging beachgoers to take extra care as weekday patrols at Northland beaches only start to roll out next Monday.

Two women swimming outside of the flagged area at Ocean Beach had to be rescued by Whangārei Heads surf lifeguards Saoirse O'Brien and Elliot Christy on Saturday.

The guards swam out to the pair and were able to assist them back to shore.

The following afternoon saw a mass rescue take place at the same beach when four people were swept out in a rip.

O'Brien again was on hand to help the struggling swimmers to safety alongside lifeguards Meg Middlemass, Hannah Lugtigheid, and Paul Ulenberg.

While the group was successfully brought to shore, one swimmer had taken on "a lot" of water and was put on oxygen until paramedics arrived at the scene.

As lifeguards provided first aid, a separate guard Dontae Kake – who had been patrolling the flags in their absence – found himself responding to another swimmer in need.

Ocean Beach in Whangārei Heads is a popular coastal destination for beachlovers. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Patrol captain Josh Maxwell said the weekend's conditions at Ocean Beach had been "deceptively dangerous".

"All of the people we rescued were just chilling out and then found themselves in trouble because a wave or two came through and suddenly they were out of their depth."

"The rips are real strong at the moment even if the swells don't look that big," he said.

Maxwell was proud of the guards' actions.

"It was pretty hectic and the whole team was pretty exhausted by the end of Sunday, to be honest, but they did such an awesome job and I'm so proud of them."

"For some, this was their first rescue that they've ever done in real life so that's pretty choice," he said.

Whangārei Heads Search and Rescue (SAR) squad coordinator John-Michael Swannix said it was vital people take care if they're heading out to Ocean Beach during the week.

"The conditions that caused these rescues will be like this all week. You've got an outgoing tide in the late afternoon and a decent swell of one to two metres," he said.

"Basically, it'll be pretty inviting and most people will look and think it's within their abilities, but those rips are much stronger than you think and it only takes one or two waves and you can be swept out of your depth and be in some real trouble."

Weekday patrols start at Ocean Beach, Ahipara and Baylys Beach on December 20. While other popular beaches – including Ruakākā, Waipū Cove and Mangawhai Heads begin a week earlier on December 13.

Swannix said until then, it was important beachgoers knew what to do if they got into trouble.

"You need to remember the three Rs: relax, raise your hand to signal for help and ride the rip – don't fight the current."

"If you see someone in trouble call 111 and ask for Police, they have a direct line to active our SAR squad which is available 24/7 to come and help," he said.

The Whangārei Heads SAR Squad responded to 14 callouts last summer saving 10 lives.

"All the Aucklanders who've been cooped up for ages will be heading north in a couple of weeks and I expect we'll see a corresponding rise in incidents," Swannix said.

"However, I'd urge people to please stop, look and assess the conditions and if you're in doubt then stay out."

Northern Region lifeguards – that include 12 clubs south of Northland - performed 104 rescues in the last month up from 13 in November 2020.

A Surf Lifesaving Northern Region spokesperson said there had also been a marked increase in serious incidents with 51 assists, 15 major first aids, 21 searches and three fatalities.

That's up from 20 assists, eight major first aids, six searches and one fatality in November last year.

"A mix of more people on the beaches due to the lockdowns, warmer-than-usual water temperatures, sunny weather and outgoing tides occurring in the late afternoon were behind the increase in incidents."

To donate to Surf Lifesaving Northern Region visit their Givealittle page.