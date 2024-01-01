Whangārei golfer Neil Davidson has won a trip to Queensland for a tournament that could see him flying off to Scotland to play in a world invitational golf tournament.

When he took up the sport nearly 50 years ago, Whangārei golfer Neil Davidson probably never thought he’d one day be competing in an international tournament at one of the most famous courses in the world - Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

But Davidson, who plays off a 16-handicap at Sherwood Park Golf Club could end up playing at The R&A (Royal and Ancient) 9-Hole Challenge on the eve of the 152nd Open Championship being played at the Royal Troon Golf Club in July. The world final of the event will feature 42 nine-hole players from 22 countries, including two from New Zealand.

But first the eagle-eyed Whangārei golfer has to get past a number of other Kiwi golfers at the Make Time Play 9 final, being held in Queenstown, in March.

It was a casual nine-hole game of midweek golf with friends that earned Davidson a “once in a lifetime” shot at flying to Scotland to play in a world invitational golf tournament leading into the famed Open Championship. But it was sheer luck, rather than his golfing prowess, that saw him in the mix.

Davidson was randomly selected as a monthly winner in a promotion being run by Golf New Zealand. The highly popular Make Time Play 9 contest, runs throughout summer, and encourages golfers of all ages and skill levels across the country to participate in a shorter nine-hole format of the game.

Golfers go in the prize draw by simply submitting their nine-hole score card. As a starter for winning the most recent monthly draw, Davidson won return airfares and accommodation to Queenstown to compete in the Make Time Play 9 final being held conjunction with the New Zealand Open golf championship.

Straight-putting Davidson will join eight other winners from around New Zealand to tee up for nine holes at Millbrook Golf Club – with the two best players going on to represent New Zealand at The R&A 9-Hole Challenge.

He admits that winning a trip to Queenstown wasn’t on his mind when playing in the qualifying lucky draw nine-hole round.

“Just winning a trip to Queenstown is an amazing prize, let alone being in with a chance to go and play the lead-in event for one of the world’s most special golfing majors,” Davidson, who has been playing golf for 50 years after he gave up playing rugby, said.

“I feel a bit like [Kiwi number 1] Ryan Fox. I’ll certainly be hitting the driving range and putting greens over the coming months to get in a bit of extra practice, as there’s a lot on the line for winning.”

Golf New Zealand golf development general manager Thiem Nguyen said the Make Time Play 9 initiative truly was a “money can’t buy experience” for every Kiwi golfer enjoying nine-holes over the coming months.

“For two lucky amateur Kiwi golfers who play the sport for the pure love of it, they will have the opportunity to play on the same golf course as Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, and the best professional golfers in the world in conjunction with The Open Championship,” Nguyen said.

“I know that Neil, along with the other qualifying finalists, will be excited about the Queenstown experience, and will practising incredibly hard over the coming weeks and months to sharpen up their games – with an eye to securing that elusive spot to play in the world finals.’’







