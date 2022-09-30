Whangārei Fringe 2022: Living room musical hits main stage

Northlander Sarah Macombee will be taking the stage as part of the Whangārei Fringe Festival. Photo / Supplied.

Northlander Sarah Macombee will be taking the stage as part of the Whangārei Fringe Festival. Photo / Supplied.

The Whangārei Fringe Festival 2022 has hit the district's doorstep and is promising two weeks of weird and wonderful creativity.

What started as a living room musical will soon be hitting the main stage at Whangārei Fringe Festival.

Put Up and Shut Up! is a boundary-breaking musical with an unexpected theme by Northland-based musician and composer Sarah Macombee.

The musical features fellow Northlander Julie Edwards and is based on themes of teenage pregnancy and forced adoption - but the pair promise it is "extremely watchable".

"Even though there's a lot of tragedy, and there's some tragedy in all of our lives, comedy gets you through," Macombee said.

The real-life musical drama tells the moving and powerful story of Rose, who mourns the baby she had at 16.

The performance aims to "shine a light on some rarely talked about dark issues that affect a huge amount of people both in NZ and worldwide".

An unknown number of young New Zealanders had their newborns taken from them and adopted out to married couples during the so-called "baby scoop" era, from the 1950s to 1970s.

"Over 100,000 women had their children taken. That's 100,000 babies and think of the trickle effect of the intergenerational wound and trauma," Macombee said.

In 2018, a Royal Commission of Inquiry into historical abuse in state care was announced.

It was later widened to include faith-based institutions and the final report is due to the Governor-General in 2023.

The musical has been performed at homes all across Northland and Auckland as part of the 'Living Room Tour,' which is planned to run until May 2023.

"There's been some really interesting places and spaces, it's so much fun," Macombee said.

"There is a certain type of look on a person's face when they get hooked in... it's quite an intimate experience," said Edwards.

The performance will make its debut in conventional theatre-type settings at the

Whangārei Fringe Festival on October 9 at ONEONESIX, 116a Bank Street, Whangārei on from 3pm – 4.15 pm.

Tickets can be purchased via www.whangareifringe.co.nz/

Those wanting to book a living room show can contact Macombee at sirhowy@gmail.com.