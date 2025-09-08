McKay reported the vessel had the ability to run continuously for seven hours while maintaining speeds of about 11km/h.

The marine system integrator said the performance supported a range of more than 90km on a single charge, even in overcast conditions. Greater distances may be possible on sunny days when the solar panels boost power.

Each of the vessels will be able to recharge while in port and would be connected to shore power with configurable charge rates.

The trials were said by McKay to have demonstrated E-Alia’s smooth handling ability as its docking, reversing, tight turns and steering response had undergone comprehensive testing.

McKay national marine manager Ben Haselden said the trial had exceeded expectations.

“It’s pleasing to know that what we have conceptualised and have since produced is a modern, reliable, clean and safe style of vessel that will benefit not only the communities they will operate but the pristine ecosystems that Samoa is world famous for.”

The 10m solar and battery-powered electric catamaran is one of five vessels destined for Samoa. Photo / McKay

Now the New Zealand leg of the trial is over, E-Alia will be shipped to Samoa for local sea trials. The findings of both trials will inform the next stage of production for the vessels in construction.

McKay said it has worked closely with naval architects at LOMOcean to ensure that the remaining four catamarans could be produced as kitsets and shipped in containers. That way, transport and assembly in Samoa would be straightforward.

Haselden earlier described the ground-breaking project as “massive” for McKay.

While the first vessel was built in Whangārei with the help of project partners Circa Marine, the remaining four vessels will be built in Samoa using locals, supervised by the Kiwi experts, he said.

About 10 to 15 locals will be trained to build the boats, alongside Henry Silva Shipyard.

McKay built E-Alia. Photo / McKay

“We’re going to teach the Samoan locals how to build, install and maintain electric propulsion; we’re not just dropping and running,” Haselden said.

The final stage will include comprehensive training for vessel operators, helping build a foundation for Samoa’s future in clean marine transport.

Four of the vessels will operate in Manono, located between Samoa’s two main islands that include Upolu. About 900 people call the island with no cars home.

McKay project manager Ashley Owen said the boats, designed for remote Pacific environments, will strengthen vital connections by linking communities.

“This project not only advances marine utilisation of renewable energy but also supports Pacific peoples by enabling them to stay connected.”

McKay executive general manager of technology Mark McGinley said the project brought together two areas the family-owned business was passionate about: marine and renewable energy.

“By applying our technical expertise to these areas and taking a holistic approach, we are proud of the way this project will support the local Samoan economy, increase local skills and deliver a sustainable marine transport solution.”