Whangārei Family Fun Day ensures district plan awareness across generations

Johnny and Aida Neil, 3, take a spin around the track. Photo / Tania Whyte

More than 2000 turned up at a Family Fun Day to learn more about and have a say on how the Whangārei District Council will use its hard-earned dollars over the next decade.

WDC planned the event to target those usually unable to attend public consultation meetings on its $3 billion budgeted for the long-term district plan.

The free event was staged on Pohe Island. Five individually-themed zone areas kept children occupied while parents and caregivers consulted over the future of their district.

WDC communications manager Jane Ashley said the event was a "100 per cent success" and attracted well over 2000 people.

Crowds at the Family Fun Day. Photo / Tania Whyte

"It went really well. We're super-happy with the turnout and engagement and we got heaps of submissions. We were really blown away by the amount of people that stopped and provided feedback on the long-term plan."

She said visitors comprised two groups from the community; the minority were well-versed with community issues, and the vast majority were learning about matters for the first time.

The themed zones included the topics of money, performance, environment, transport and city and Ashley said most popular were performance, city and transport.

Awhina and Titus, 3, Tana get into the recycling with volunteer Greg Bailey at the Family Fun Day. Photo / Tania Whyte

The performance zone focused on three venues - both proposed and existing – comprising the $93m Oruku Landing Conference and Events Centre on Riverside Dr, the Hihiaua Cultural Centre, and Forum North improvements.

Circus performers and face-painting activities entertained in this zone.

The city zone looked at revitalising Whangārei's city centre. One of the proposals is a $13m spend to better connect Whangārei's central business area with the Town Basin.

This will come via improvements to James and John Sts, including reducing vehicle access to allow for outdoor dining, markets and other events and activities, more pedestrian spaces, seating and native planting and new street furniture. Bouncy castles in this zone entertained the kids.

The transport zone, featuring mini-cars for the kids, discussed plans for an extra $47m towards sealing the district's roads. WDC is also proposing $37m for further developing a cycleway and shared path networks in Whangārei and Waipu to Waipu Cove.

Ashley said while roading was always a popular topic, it was hard to know whether the mini-cars activity was the main drawcard to the zone.

"The mini-cars were definitely a big hit with the kids so it might have been a child-led choice but people do like to talk about roading."

There was also a standalone "Have your say" gazebo that allowed an opportunity to make submissions and represent views.

Peter Morunga, 5, jumps through hoops at the fun day. Photo / Tania Whyte

Other activities included library bus games and three kids' bikes were given away as prizes. There was also free coffee, fruit and barbecue food.

Ashley said although the long-term plan covered a decade, the plan was refreshed every three years to ensure WDC was still on track. During that timeframe a series of 16 public consultation meetings were held at various locations over a month and, being evening events, they only attracted a certain audience.

A lot of planning had gone into attracting the targeted demographic group to the Family Fun Day.

Jordana Waitere, 10, at the library tent. Her family came to the event to get some "outside time". Photo / Tania Whyte

• Online submissions are open until April 1 and can be made at www.wdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay.