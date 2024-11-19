“We would encourage the council to go ahead with fluoridating its drinking water.”
However, Benney said he was strongly against what he called the mass medication of community water.
His WDC call is part of a larger pushback against the Government’s fluoridation directive.
Benney wrote to Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati on November 5 asking her to pause the fluoridation plans.
He said he wants to wait until at least the completion of a pending Ministry of Health challenge against a High Court decision in 2023 that found the fluoridation directive’s process was unlawful.
Benney has also written to politicians – including the Minister of Health, Associate Ministers of Health, Local Government Minister and local MPs – asking for a legislation reversal so councils can once again decide whether to fluoridate, rather than the Government.
WDC faces up to $200,000 in fines for not fluoridating under the July 2022 directive and further fines of $10,000 a day during which the offence occurred.
Benney said the threat of financial penalties shouldn’t put the council off halting its plans.
He is also pushing for other New Zealand councillors to lobby their local councils to do the same – as their fluoridation implementation deadlines also issued by Bloomfield start to kick in.
Benney said he had been contacted by councillors from around New Zealand wanting to respond similarly to him over their councils' schemes.
Deputy director-general public health Dr Andrew Old would not specifically commit to whether councils that failed to fluoridate would be fined, or whether councillors could be individually liable.
“The Ministry [of Health] considers any non-compliance by local authorities to the fluoridation directions on a case-by-case basis,” Old said.
“It takes into account a range of factors to inform the type of response.”
Recent legal advice to Tauranga City Council, ahead of it starting its fluoridation directive, indicated elected members could be personally financially liable for certain decisions, a WDC meeting agenda item said.
Benney said the spectre of councillors potentially being individually liable for these fines did not change his position.
“If I was worried about that, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Benney said.