Whangārei District councillor Gavin Benney wants to halt his council's drinking water fluoridation plans.

New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) president Amanda Johnston, of Whangārei, said councillors shouldn’t support Benney’s motion.

Johnston said the fluoridation decision next week was important for the oral health of the region’s residents, whether or not they were on reticulated city drinking water supply.

“We [NZDA] support community water fluoridation,” Johnston said.

“We would encourage the council to go ahead with fluoridating its drinking water.”

However, Benney said he was strongly against what he called the mass medication of community water.

His WDC call is part of a larger pushback against the Government’s fluoridation directive.

Benney wrote to Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati on November 5 asking her to pause the fluoridation plans.

Fluoridation will kick in for WDC's Whau Valley water treatment plant by the end of February, under current council plans.

He said he wants to wait until at least the completion of a pending Ministry of Health challenge against a High Court decision in 2023 that found the fluoridation directive’s process was unlawful.

Benney has also written to politicians – including the Minister of Health, Associate Ministers of Health, Local Government Minister and local MPs – asking for a legislation reversal so councils can once again decide whether to fluoridate, rather than the Government.

WDC faces up to $200,000 in fines for not fluoridating under the July 2022 directive and further fines of $10,000 a day during which the offence occurred.

Benney said the threat of financial penalties shouldn’t put the council off halting its plans.

He is also pushing for other New Zealand councillors to lobby their local councils to do the same – as their fluoridation implementation deadlines also issued by Bloomfield start to kick in.

Benney said he had been contacted by councillors from around New Zealand wanting to respond similarly to him over their councils' schemes.

It’s not the first time the fluoridation debate has erupted around WDC’s top table.

In December last year, WDC councillors voted in a narrow 7-6 majority to proceed with its fluoridation plan.

New Zealand Dental Association president, Whangārei's Amanda Johnston.





NZDA’s Johnston said areas such as Whangārei district had been directed to fluoridate their water because they were the most high-risk areas for dental disease.

Fluoridated toothpaste had helped with dental disease but more needed to be done and fluoridating drinking water created a major advantage.

“We want the best oral health for everybody in New Zealand,” she said.

Deputy director-general public health Dr Andrew Old would not specifically commit to whether councils that failed to fluoridate would be fined, or whether councillors could be individually liable.

“The Ministry [of Health] considers any non-compliance by local authorities to the fluoridation directions on a case-by-case basis,” Old said.

“It takes into account a range of factors to inform the type of response.”

Recent legal advice to Tauranga City Council, ahead of it starting its fluoridation directive, indicated elected members could be personally financially liable for certain decisions, a WDC meeting agenda item said.

Benney said the spectre of councillors potentially being individually liable for these fines did not change his position.

“If I was worried about that, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Benney said.

