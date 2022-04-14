New Oruku Landing conference and event centre causes meeting stir. Video / NZ Herald

Tempers flared as the Whangārei District Council debated a smaller $62.5 million reincarnated Oruku Landing conference centre.

Discord between the six district councillors who put a new-look Oruku development back on the agenda, and other councillors present marred Thursday's extraordinary meeting.

The latter hit out at the proposal's journey to this point, saying its lack of process was by the "back door", "atrocious", "bizarre" and had shot the whole thing in the "public foot".

Crs Gavin Benney, Vince Cocurullo, Ken Couper, Phil Halse, Deputy Mayor Greg Innes and Carol Peters forced the extraordinary meeting. Cr Jayne Golightly's name was also on the list of councillors who used council standing orders but her signature was not, meaning she was not counted as part of that action.

The new-look conference centre emerged from almost nowhere for many councillors. Its agenda presence called for the go-ahead after adequate due diligence but had no accompanying public supporting agenda information.

The WDC extraordinary council meeting where Oruku version two caused a storm. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cr Halse said the approach taken was the only way councillors involved could get the topic brought to the table and open public discussion.

Deputy Mayor Innes said sudden recent news the Government's once-promised $60 million towards the centre was still available meant the council had to be reactive.

Deputy Mayor Greg Innes - the sudden opportunity means a different way of bringing the Oruku conference centre to the council table. Photo / Tania Whyte

He acknowledged normal council process had been compromised as a result.

However, he said due diligence needed to be pursued until it was proven not possible to be involved in the project.

Cr Tricia Cutforth hit out at those who had forced the item onto the agenda in the way they had.

She said the group had tried to bring the topic to the table by "the back door".

"Don't tell me it's not, because it is," Cutforth said.

"I find the whole thing very irresponsible.

"I came here today to find out why we're having a meeting today, because I haven't seen anything formal come through about this to council," Cutforth said.

She said "untruths" and "exaggerations" were part of the mix.

Those behind the extraordinary meeting said it would cost the council nothing – other than infrastructure such as sewerage and roading which was already in long term budgeting.

Cr Anna Murphy said that was not the case.

The developers went directly to council-controlled-organisation (CCO) Northland Events Centre Trust (NECT) rather than the more normal council route, ahead of Thursday's meeting, asking for its involvement.

Murphy said NECT was a CCO, meaning the council was involved.

Cr Shelley Deeming said the CCO instantly connected WDC to the project.

"The minute a CCO is included in with the deal, the council is included," Deeming said.

Cutforth said the CCO's involvement would be "creeping incrementalism" when it came to council involvement over time and therefore, a concern for ratepayers.

An artist impression of the new-look Oruku Landing development.

The council proceeding with the concept risked the "complete wrath" of its public, she said.

"The whole thing has been handled completely wrongly," Cutforth said.

"... people [councillors] are facing political annihilation if they go any further with this."

Cr Deeming described the process as "atrocious".

Cr Shelley Deeming labelled the way Oruku conference centre version two was brought to the meeting "atrocious". Photo / Tania Whyte

The proposal referenced in the meeting could well have been worthwhile, she said.

However, the process used by the six councillors had derailed proceedings on its consideration.

Deeming said councillors were today forced into having a discussion on something no information had been provided to the council chambers about.

"I don't think I have ever seen a project more intent on shooting itself in the public foot," Deeming said.

WDC infrastructure chairman Cr Greg Martin berated the group for a lack of information.

Cr Greg Martin described the meeting's Oruku Landing conference centre agenda item as "bizarre". Photo / Tania Whyte

"All we have is the notice of motion, it's just bizarre," Martin said.

Discord continued on NDC's Oruku Facebook page - where developer information about the new-look conference centre was posted during the council meeting in the form of what it labelled a WDC information pack.

"Document provided to council, it's a shame they won't release it, as promised we will," the NDC post said.

Cocurullo said information sent to councillors indicated there would only be a $2.8m cost of upgrading sewerage and roading to meet the site's extra infrastructure demands.

Cr Vince Cocurullo - one of the councillors who put Oruku conference centre onto Thursday's agenda. Photo / Tania Whyte

However, WDC chief executive Rob Forlong said NECT had sought a potential $10m council grant and requested ongoing funding. The CCO had sought "other things as well".

"So there are some inconsistencies, it's really hard to know what this is about," Forlong said.

Mai said there were proper processes to follow under the Local Government Act.

If and when NECT came back to council with its due diligence, the matter would be considered then.

Cr Ken Couper said the council needed to look forward and encourage new projects such as the new-look Oruku development. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cr Couper said the council needed to consider opportunities such as the centre and look to the future. It offered a major boost for business and the economy.

Cr Golightly said the centre was exciting.

The new Oruku centre at a glance

• Cost $62.5m - includes $21.5m or 34.5 per cent contingency and escalation funding.

• Prosper Northland Charitable Trust (PNT) conference centre developer and building owner.

• NDC/investors landowner - and marina/ferry terminal developer.

• Capacity 1000 people standing.

• No WDC build cost overrun underwriting.

• 40 per cent smaller

• $27m less than its former version

• Part of a bigger $90m development, funded by $59m from central government, $30m locally

• Developers working with new stakeholders

Source: Northland Development Corporation (NDC) Facebook page

