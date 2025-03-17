Whangārei District Council backtracks on staunch fluoridation resistance

WDC voted 13 to 1 to end its resistance to the fluoride order, ahead of tomorrow’s High Court case.

Nine working days are required for Whangārei fluoridation to meet the deadline. At present, it must begin by 9am on Wednesday.

The Wednesday start date is, however, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington tomorrow, at which WDC will seek “urgent interim relief” to the hands-on preparations for full fluoridation by the late March deadline.

The council wants the chemical’s introduction halted until the High Court can rule on which evidence about adding fluoride to drinking water is used to justify the Government directive to do so.

A High Court decision allowing a pause on the implementation process will potentially mean fluoridation introduction either doesn’t start, or stops mid-stream.

The council has already purchased the required hydrofluorosilicic acid or fluoride.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo said his vote to rescind a November 28 decision not to fluoridate did not mean he had egg on his face.

Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo�

The backtrack had been important, ahead of the High Court hearing and it was important the council acted lawfully, he said.

WDC was still, however, following up on its concerns.





Councillor Gavin Benney, who has led the anti-fluoridation campaign at the council, remained opposed but had changed tack on implementation so the council and councillors were not at legal risk.





About $100,000 has been spent to date on the council’s legal action against fluoridation.

Whangārei district currently has four water treatment plants at Whau Valley Maunu, Ruakākā and Waipu, each with different fluoride delivery arrangements.

If fluoridation goes ahead, it will slowly start spreading through the council’s drinking water pipes and networks from the four treatment plants, at varying stages.

People would start getting fluoridated drinking water from their taps at different times.

Commissioning will see staff look to confirm a consistent fluoride dose of between 0.7mg/litre and 1mg/litre, with a target setting of 0.85mg/litre.









