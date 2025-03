Whangārei District Council backtracks on staunch fluoridation resistance

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Anti-fluoride campaigners react at Monday's Whangārei District Council meeting. Photo / Susan Botting





Fluoride will be added to Whangārei’s drinking water from Wednesday morning, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington on Tuesday. .

Whangārei District Council (WDC) this afternoon voted almost unanimously to back off its months-long and highly-vocal refusal to fluoridate its drinking water by March 28, as ordered by the director-general of health.

The council had risked potential legal charges, up to $200,000 in fines, $10,000 a day for failing to comply and more.

Councillor Patrick Holmes said that equated to a 3.8% general rates rise to cover the close to $5 million in extra unbudgeted fluoridation refusal costs.