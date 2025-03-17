Advertisement
Whangārei District Council backtracks on staunch fluoridation resistance

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Anti-fluoride campaigners react at Monday's Whangārei District Council meeting. Photo / Susan Botting

Fluoride will be added to Whangārei’s drinking water from Wednesday morning, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington on Tuesday. .

Whangārei District Council (WDC) this afternoon voted almost unanimously to back off its months-long and highly-vocal refusal to fluoridate its drinking water by March 28, as ordered by the director-general of health.

The council had risked potential legal charges, up to $200,000 in fines, $10,000 a day for failing to comply and more.

Councillor Patrick Holmes said that equated to a 3.8% general rates rise to cover the close to $5 million in extra unbudgeted fluoridation refusal costs.

WDC voted 13 to 1 to end its resistance to the fluoride order, ahead of tomorrow’s High Court case.

Nine working days are required for Whangārei fluoridation to meet the deadline. At present, it must begin by 9am on Wednesday.

The Wednesday start date is, however, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington tomorrow, at which WDC will seek “urgent interim relief” to the hands-on preparations for full fluoridation by the late March deadline.

The council wants the chemical’s introduction halted until the High Court can rule on which evidence about adding fluoride to drinking water is used to justify the Government directive to do so.

A High Court decision allowing a pause on the implementation process will potentially mean fluoridation introduction either doesn’t start, or stops mid-stream.

The council has already purchased the required hydrofluorosilicic acid or fluoride.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo said his vote to rescind a November 28 decision not to fluoridate did not mean he had egg on his face.

Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo�
The backtrack had been important, ahead of the High Court hearing and it was important the council acted lawfully, he said.

WDC was still, however, following up on its concerns.


Councillor Gavin Benney, who has led the anti-fluoridation campaign at the council, remained opposed but had changed tack on implementation so the council and councillors were not at legal risk.


About $100,000 has been spent to date on the council’s legal action against fluoridation.

Whangārei district currently has four water treatment plants at Whau Valley Maunu, Ruakākā and Waipu, each with different fluoride delivery arrangements.

If fluoridation goes ahead, it will slowly start spreading through the council’s drinking water pipes and networks from the four treatment plants, at varying stages.

People would start getting fluoridated drinking water from their taps at different times.

Commissioning will see staff look to confirm a consistent fluoride dose of between 0.7mg/litre and 1mg/litre, with a target setting of 0.85mg/litre.



