Whangārei District Council backtracks on staunch fluoridation resistance

Fluoride will be added to Whangārei’s drinking water from Wednesday morning, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington on Tuesday. .
Whangārei District Council (WDC) this afternoon voted almost unanimously to back off its months-long and highly-vocal refusal to fluoridate its drinking water by March 28, as ordered by the director-general of health.
The council had risked potential legal charges, up to $200,000 in fines, $10,000 a day for failing to comply and more.
Councillor Patrick Holmes said that equated to a 3.8% general rates rise to cover the close to $5 million in extra unbudgeted fluoridation refusal costs.
WDC voted 13 to 1 to end its resistance to the fluoride order, ahead of tomorrow’s High Court case.
Nine working days are required for Whangārei fluoridation to meet the deadline. At present, it must begin by 9am on Wednesday.
The Wednesday start date is, however, subject to the outcome of a High Court hearing in Wellington tomorrow, at which WDC will seek “urgent interim relief” to the hands-on preparations for full fluoridation by the late March deadline.