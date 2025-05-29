The crash site on Riverside Drive was directly outside the carpark for Whangārei Aquatic Centre.

29 May, 2025 05:13 AM 2 mins to read

A Whangārei man praised as a “keen young worker” has been named as the person killed in a crash last Saturday.

Police said Seth Isiah Dundass, 22, of Onerahi, died when the truck he was driving crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ewing Rd about 1.25am.

However, some people believe Dundass’ vehicle hit a concrete pillar that was part of a fence between the Whangārei Aquatic Centre carpark and Victoria Bridge.

Police said Dundass had been the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

A co-worker paid an emotional tribute to his forestry workmate after learning of his death.