Emergency services were called to Otaika Rd on State Highway 1 in Whangārei just before 7am following reports a person had been struck by a vehicle. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Whangārei.

Emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Otaika Rd at 6.53am today.

A police spokeswoman said the person was taken to Whangārei Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident is being investigated.