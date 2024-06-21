Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is being criticised by five of his councillors for refusing to allow council debate on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is being taken to task by five of his councillors for refusing to allow council debate on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict next week.

Cocurullo refused to receive a motion from five councillors to discuss lobbying the Government over the conflict at next week’s Whangārei District Council (WDC) meeting.

He also refused to accept a 1000-plus signature Palestinian Solidarity Network of Whangārei (PSNQ) petition.

PSNW supporters plan to march from Whangārei’s Town Basin to WDC’s Te Iwitahi head office tomorrow in support of the quintet’s push.

PSNW spokesman Tim Howard said the mayor’s refusal was an affront to the democratic process. People from 18 local businesses and community groups had also submitted to the council on the matter at the same time, he said.

The quintet is made up of WDC councillors Carol Peters, Nicholas Connop, Deb Harding, Patrick Holmes and Phoenix Ruka.

Peters said she was incredulous at the mayor’s move.

Whangārei District councillor Carol Peters. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I am very angry and shocked. I feel that the democratic right to discuss the points in the notice of motion should be allowed.”

The notice of motion requested the council call on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and strongly show their support for peace in Palestine and Israel.

Peters (no relation to Winston Peters) wanted the notice of motion tabled so councillors could have their say in a vote.

The district councillors made the Palestinian discussion bid after Far North District Council last month voted to call for an immediate Gaza ceasefire, Peters said.

Cocurullo said he had turned down both representations under the Local Government Act because the matter was not related to the council’s role or function.

He said his position to refuse the quintet’s notice of motion and the petition was not an affront to democracy.

It was in contrast protecting democracy to ensure an overall dispassionate view, rather than the position of one group of people dictating to others, Cocurullo said.

Howard said Cocurullo was not compelled under law to turn down the quintet’s call and he claimed the mayor had allowed his personal position to influence his decision.

Cocurullo said this was not the case. He refused to be drawn on his personal position.

