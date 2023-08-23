The SPCA and the Whangārei District Council are backing a report that could see greater restrictions on cat owners. Photo / Martin Woodhall

The Whangārei District Council, the SPCA and a Bay of Islands cat rescue group have welcomed a recent report that could see greater restrictions on cat owners in order to tackle cat overpopulation and protect native wildlife.

Parliament’s environment select committee recently recommended the Government create a nationwide cat management framework involving mandating the desexing and microchipping of companion cats.

SPCA chief scientific officer Dr Arnja Dale said the animal welfare charity was “absolutely delighted” with the outcome.

It was “heartening to see widespread agreement on how we should care for and humanely manage cats in New Zealand”, Dale said.

“This recommendation reflects a consensus among the public, regional and local councils, animal welfare advocates, and conservation groups.

“Whenever anyone is speaking about cats, it can quickly turn into a polarised debate, and often you’re prompted to join either the ‘cat lover’ side or the ‘conservationist’ side.

“In fact, there is far more agreement in how cats should be cared for and managed in New Zealand than what is often portrayed.

“Requiring owned cats to be desexed and microchipped is not controversial.”

The recommendation, in a report released on August 2, comes after the petition of Erica Rowlands outlined how rescue groups face a relentless battle against the effects of irresponsible owners, and that cats cause a problem for native species.

The report commended Rowlands and agreed with submitters that “it is time to legislate a nationwide cat management framework based on the notion cats should be registered, desexed, and microchipped with appropriate exemptions”.

Exemptions include registered cat breeders.

“Such a framework already exists for dogs and we believe it is time to apply the same approach for cats,” the report said.

The Government’s response to the recommendations is due on October 25.

If it goes ahead, it will help the Whangārei District Council [WDC] in its efforts to control the district’s burgeoning feline population.

From July 1, all companion cats in Whangārei must be desexed and microchipped by 6 months of age after the council voted in favour of the amendment to the Animal Bylaw on May 26.

Councillors also committed to providing $87,000 of annual funding towards an Animal Compliance and Education Officer to provide education and complaint management.

Council health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said at present the bylaw was “an educative tool only”.

Mussle said the council has the will, with a bylaw in place, and the spirit or intent, but “the legislative backbone is missing to support the bylaw”.

“That means that without supporting legislation we lack the muscle to monitor and enforce the bylaw as we are able to do with the Dog Control Act and bylaws made under it.

“National legislation is needed to ensure that councils around New Zealand are able to make a real difference in this important space.”

Mussle said the council collaborated with rescue groups and vets, including trapping, and offering to remove common barriers to desexing, such as lack of transport.

“Our Animals Bylaw (Cat) Education Officer has been working with communities, offering affordable microchipping and assisting with the registration of these chips to Companion Animals New Zealand.

“When issues are raised with cats needing desexing, the officer reaches out to rescues that currently have grants to see if they can assist.”

A Parliament select committee has recommended mandating the desexing and microchipping of companion cats to stop so many unwanted kittens. Photo / NZ Herald

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue trust chairwoman Sam Stewart said the cat control legislation “would be amazing”.

“It would be the first step toward trying to get on top of the problem.

“But there would have to be some way of policing it to ensure this is actually happening.

“There are so many cats out there. It would go a long way to start dealing with the problem.”

There are about 1.2 million companion cats in 41 per cent of households across New Zealand, according to the SPCA.

But only 88 per cent of owners desex their cats, 49 per cent microchip them, and 11 per cent keep them at home.

“In an ideal world, all cats would be cats on laps,” Dale said.

“This would mean no stray or feral cats, and all companion cats being safe and happy at home.

“While we may not be there yet, this recommendation... represents a crucial first step towards realising that future vision for Aotearoa’s cat population.”

