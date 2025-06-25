“People who are stereotyped often don’t have control over their own narrative. My goal was to be able to reduce stigma and discrimination in our society.”

Her paper aimed to address one step towards “actioning social change”, and Whangārei Central Library was the perfect host, she said.

“The library is such an awesome safe, warm, welcoming space,” she said.

She held a few group sessions at the library where clients created Matariki stars and filled them with their aspirations and stories.

She said the installation helped uplift whānau voices about who they were and what they wanted to achieve.

“It’s also letting people know [their] contribution and community participation is actually going to inspire and be really creative for everyone that comes to the library.”

The installation was only planned to be at the library for one week, but a colleague paid for a second week.

She said the feedback had been “so beautiful”, from people sharing their aspirations to thanking them for their work.

“I think I’ve definitely achieved, so far by the outcomes, what I set out to do.”

“It’s just [about] establishing strong networks and building trust with others,” she said.

Tana said the installations have helped foster a sense of confidence, identity and power for participants and people viewing the art.

“Public events like this will stimulate conversations,” she said.

Tana said other ripple effects from the installation have included clients saying they planned to get a library card.

