The man himself - Santa - arrives at the Whangārei Christmas Parade on Saturday.

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the festive season has begun in Whangārei with the city’s massive annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Thousands flocked along the footpath for the colourful parade and in to the Cameron St Laneway for the Christmas Festival and Santa’s Grotto.

The excitement starts to build in The Laneway as the Christmas Parade winds through Whangārei.

Festivities started in the Cameron St Laneway at 9.30am on Saturday, with The Hits! Santa’s Grotto there from 9.30am to 10.30am, then 12pm to 2pm.

The parade itself started at 11am from Woods Rd, going down Albert St, Clyde St, Walton St then on to Cameron St to join the Laneway action.

And judging by the happy faces along the way, the festive season has well and truly begun.

Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics members perform for the crowd at the Christmas Parade.

Northern Advocate Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the excitement.

Wishing you a very Mini Christmas was one of the vehicles in Saturday’s parade.





The Waipū Highland Pipe Band makes its way through the Christmas Parade.



